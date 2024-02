Credit: WINK News

Lee County Parks and Recreation Summer Camp registration opens this summer after being closed due to Hurricane Ian.

Registration will open at 7 a.m. on Feb. 26 and is expected to draw thousands of youngsters to programs, outings and activities at the department’s traditional, middle and specialty camps.

Traditional camps are for children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade. Middle school camps are for sixth through eighth grades.

The ages for specialty and functional needs camps vary.

Summer camp runs for eight weeks, from June 10 through Aug. 2.

Traditional and middle school camps cost $75 per week per child.

Parents are encouraged to sign up early. Camp registration is ongoing as long as space is available.

The center was closed last summer for building renovations due to Hurricane Ian’s damages. It is set to reopen before summer camp begins.

Campsites will participate in countywide initiatives, such as service-learning projects, fitness and wellness programs and National Park and Recreation Month.