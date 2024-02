Credit: The Weather Authority

The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Nash Rhodes is tracking a warmer afternoon with a cold front moving in, bringing in late night rain.

Here is what to expect for your Monday:

A partially cloudy start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60’s into the 70’s.

Above average temperatures are to be expected for the afternoon with highs in the 80’s. The mix of sun and clouds will continue to persist through the day.

High wind is forecast in the afternoon, with gusts potential reaching nearly 30 mph.

A cold front bringing a line of rain will come through the late night, but fortunately Southwest Florida will be dry by Tuesday morning.

The cold front will drop temperatures for the remainder of the week with forecast highs in the low 70’s for Tuesday.

You can watch Nash’s live forecast from 4:30 to 8 a.m., five days a week, only on WINK Mornings.