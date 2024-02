After HyperFiber began installing underground fiber-optic cable to provide Punta Gorda customers with high-speed internet service last fall, problems ensued. The Arkansas-based company has formed a team to make repairs and provide customer service.

At an Oct. 18 Punta Gorda City Council meeting, Mayor Lynne Matthews asked the company for better accountability after receiving numerous complaints from residents with properties that were damaged by the installation of underground cables. Problems included lawn sod being torn up, sprinkler system lines being severed and damage to city-constructed swales in front of residences.

The city has been upgrading its swales along property lines for more than seven years. In some cases, swale work has been destroyed, council members said at an earlier meeting.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.