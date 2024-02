Wednesday morning, over 40 couples celebrated Valentine’s Day by walking down the aisle, and for many, it wasn’t their first time.

For four years, the Collier County Circuit Court has held their Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony. This year their ceremony was held at Baker Park in Naples.

For the newlyweds – they walked down the aisle together, couple by couple. Then they all circled around Collier County Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel as she read their vows. Each person read their vows allowed for the crowd and within minutes dozens were pronounced married.

Rob and Melissa Hinton met just six months ago after they both moved to Southwest Florida. In January Rob proposed to Melissa and they began wedding planning.

The Hinton’s told Wink News when they heard of this Collier County event – they knew they had to tie the knot there today.

“We’re soaking it all up. Absolutely. soaking it all and taking it all in on this beautiful day. I mean, it’s perfect temperature, perfect weather. Everybody’s so happy and smiling. The wonderful county of Collier County puts together along with the city of Naples and it’s wonderful sponsors couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day” says the Hinton’s. Rob and Melissa Hinton having their first dance at Bakers Park in Naples.

The next portion of the ceremony was for vow renewals. They too walked down the aisle hand in hand. Then their vows were re-read and they shared their first kiss of their renewed love!

Wink News spoke to two couples who celebrated over 60 years of marriage this Valentines day. They shared their secrets to a long lasting love.

Bill and Lynda Anslie of 63 years said “always listening to her, communication, taking vacations and trust. Just loving each other. Doing it day by day.”

Celebrating 60 years together this Valentines day, the Jerry Vaughan says his advice for fellow couples was given to him a long time ago. “My father told me when I first got married. He said when you have an argument you sit down with your wife. Talk it over and you do it her way.” The Anslie’s after renewing their vows for their 63 year wedding anniversary. They are joined by one of their daughters.

Some couples don’t see renewing your vows as a one time thing. Kinzel with the Collier County Clerk of Court says they have couples come year after year.

David Nemitz and his wife have renewed their vows 11 times. As an inside joke to the two of them, this tradition keeps their marriage alive.

“One of the things that we do every single Sunday is we have something called a marriage meeting. And so it’s very simple. We have a list of everything that we’re grateful for, for that particular week, for that particular month, or what’s been going on for us. And then we discuss things that are challenges or things that are going well. Sometimes it ends up very romantically sometimes we end up not talking to each other for a little while” says Nemitz.