Love and cooler temperatures are in the air for this Valentine’s Day Wednesday

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking a cooler start to your Valentine’s Day with a comfortable albeit chiller afternoon into the evening.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Wednesday: Temperatures are starting chilly this morning and in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Any layers you need this morning you can ditch for the afternoon with highs in the mid 70’s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky for the day ahead.

If you have dinner plans this Valentine’s Day evening, grab those layers once again as temperatures will be back in the 60’s after 6 p.m.

Thursday: Slightly milder start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s.

Starting mostly clear with more clouds moving in through the afternoon.

Temperature highs to be in the upper 70s to lower 80’s.

Friday: Even milder start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Southwest Florida will see an increase of clouds throughout the day, beating out the sun through the afternoon.

Temperature highs to be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

