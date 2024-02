Lee Health has always kept urgent and medical care a top priority, with security and safety at the forefront of many businesses, hospitals and schools.

Lee Health has invested in advanced technology to crack down on weapons entering its emergency rooms.

In July, Lee Health installed its first Evolv Weapon Detection System. It is well-known in the public safety sector for its ability to spot dangerous weapons and has been used around the country for major events, athletic venues, and amusement parks. The new touchless comprehensive detection system will provide additional safety and security for patients, visitors and hospital staff.

Since then, the safety change has expanded to other Lee Health hospitals, including Cape Coral Hospital and Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Since being installed at three of its local hospitals, the system has detected over a thousand weapons ranging from 97 guns to 1,063 knives.

The System Director for Public Safety for Lee Health, Gloria Graham, said the majority of patients and visitors coming into their emergency rooms with those weapons had no malicious intentions to cause harm.

“We have tangible success, meaning that we know that we have stopped weapons from entering the healing environment,” Gloria said. I will say that the vast majority of those are people who just don’t realize that they can carry that particular weapon inside. It’s not that they were intending any malice or anything like that.”

Graham adds the new detection system has been well received by patients, visitors and staff coming in and out of their hospitals.

“When we first implemented the system, specifically at this particular hospital. And we did get positive feedback from our patients. We didn’t receive any negative feedback from them,” Graham said. “An increase in psychological safety for both our patients have shared that with us, as well as our staff feel better about their own personal safety when they’re here at work.”

Lee Health plans to add more of this safety feature at three other locations, which include Health Park Medical Center, Goslisano Children’s Hospital and Lee Health Coconut Point.