Super Bowl fans took full advantage of the recent sports betting law with the Hard Rock casino app, but there’s a chance the app will be taken down.

There is a pending court decision between allowing the Seminole tribe to continue its sports betting monopoly in Florida or allowing other casino businesses to join in the fray.

The lawsuit is focused on a quote from the 2021 deal between the Seminole tribe and the state of Florida: “Bets using a mobile app or other electronic devices shall be deemed to be exclusively conducted by the tribe.”

The conflict with that statement stems from the compact with Florida, which states that all gambling must be done on tribal land or routed through the tribe’s servers.

Since sports betting through your phone is legal throughout the state, two other companies seek to join the lucrative enterprise.

Bonita-Fort Myers Corp., the owner of the Bonita Springs poker room and West Flager, has created a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to deem the Seminole compact legal.

A consequence of this legal battle would be the temporary removal of the Hard Rock app.

WINK News has reached out to the owners of the Bonita Springs Poker Room and the Seminole Tribe for comments; however, both have said they cannot comment on pending litigation.