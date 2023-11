The Hard Rock sports betting application is now available to download on smart devices. However, not everyone will have immediate access to place bets.

The release of the sports betting app Tuesday follows the announcement of Seminole Casino and Seminole Hard Rock launching several new gambling games, including sports betting at all six Southwest Florida locations.

Some of the features available in the app include NFL, NHL, NBA, MMA, tennis, soccer and college-level sports betting.

The app offers the ability to stream an event onto your smart device. However, you’ll need to deposit money into your account to access it.

Not everyone will have access to the app. In a statement to WINK News, the Seminole tribe said, “The Seminole Tribe is offering limited access to existing Florida customers to test its Hard Rock Bet platform.”

People can begin betting on the app if you’re an existing Unity by Hard Rock loyalty member or recent registrant of the loyalty program.

If you have never placed a bet with Hard Rock or joined the loyalty program, you will be placed onto a waitlist for access on the app.