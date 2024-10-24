Enhancing school safety with Fortify Florida app

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Perfect Cup, a Matlacha staple, is now open after being closed in early October due to damage from Hurricane Milton.
When we send our children to school safety is always top of mind. Thanks to an app, students can report suspicious activity directly to law enforcement and school officials.
Collier County voters will see a tax-neutral referendum on their ballot. The referendum aims to shift funds from capital to operating expenses in the Collier County Public School system. It’s a continuation of the referendum currently in place.
The Charlotte County Sheriff is speaking out on details behind the shooting of an unarmed man in his driveway by deputies.
A day after a Fort Myers Beach man was arrested for allegedly assaulting police during the Jan. 6 insurrection, a Naples man has been arrested on similar charges.
After the Federal Reserve cut interest rates last month, many thought mortgage rates would drop.
Invasive Burmese Pythons hunt and swallow animals whole. And each slithering creature it eats helps it grow.
Career Grand Slam winner Gary Player is participating in the 2nd Heron Creek Charity Pro-Am to benefit Tunnels to Towers.
Our WINK News Game of the Week for Week 10 brings us to Immokalee when they host Gulf Coast for the district championship.
Restaurant servers in Naples staged a walkout to protest changes to their pay structure. The heart of the issue is tips.
Tens of thousands of Americans die from liver cancer each year.
Bonita Springs offensive lineman Luis Jimenez is one to put his hand in the dirt both on the line of scrimmage and out on a job site.
Property taxes are not anyone’s favorite words, but they are money that must be paid if you own Florida real estate.
A Fort Myers Beach man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement and other charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Charlotte County commissioners approved the final site plan Oct. 22 for a marina resort complex with a hotel, restaurants and condos in Placida near the Boca Grande Causeway.
When we send our children to school, safety is always top of mind. Thanks to an app, students can report suspicious activity directly to law enforcement and school officials.
From the moment a tip is submitted through the Fortify Florida app, the Lee County School District says it’s assessed.
“As soon as the student submits, within minutes, it’s being distributed to the local law enforcement and the school and the school district where that tip originated from,” said Rob Spicker with the Lee County School District. “And law enforcement will act if necessary. No matter the time of day or night. And if there is concern there, that student doesn’t come to school.”
Spicker told WINK News that the district has received 233 tips on the app between August 10 and October 23, compared to 93 in the same time frame last year.
So, why so many more?
Spicker credits the bump this year to House Bill 1473, an extension of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Act, which requires each district to instruct students on how to use the Fortify Florida app installed on their Chromebooks since 2018 within the first five days of each school year.
Lee County sent its students a video as a reminder.
Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood recently called out students in his area for an influx of fake tips.
“It’s going to get your a** sent to jail,” said Chitwood.
David Newlan, the district’s Executive Director of Safety, Security and Emergency Management, admits Lee County sees its fair share of fake tips, but that it’s better to get too many bogus tips than not enough real ones.
“Sometimes you get information that may not be anything at all,” said Newlan. “What we don’t want to do is to deter the public or students from feeling uncomfortable. We don’t want to overlook any type of threat made or anything that’s reported. Because, as we look back at past school shootings, the last thing you want to find out is there was something reported and it was not looked into.”