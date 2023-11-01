Seminole Casinos to introduce sports betting, among other games

Dice on a craps table. Credit: Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming

The Seminole Casino in South Florida announced plans to move forward with introducing sports betting, among other games in December.

The announcement made on Nov. 1 by the Seminole Casino and Seminole Hard Rock plans to celebrate “A New Era in Florida Gaming” with the launch of craps, roulette and sports gambling at all six Seminole Casinos.

Craps, roulette and sports betting will launch to the public on Dec. 7 at all three Seminole Casinos in South Florida, which includes the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.

Roulette Wheel and Roulette Table. Credit: Seminole Gaming

On Dec. 8, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa will introduce the changes.

On Dec. 11, the new games will launch at Seminole Casino Immokalee, near Naples, and Seminole Brighton Casino, on the northwest side of Lake Okeechobee, finishing the changes to the six casino locations.