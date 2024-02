For almost two years, fans haven’t had the opportunity to walk into Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte to watch the Tampa Bay Rays play Spring Training games. That left a void on this community. On Saturday, the game day atmosphere returned and fans didn’t miss the chance to be a part of it.

Anxious fans lined up hours before first pitch to be among the first to walk through the gates. One of those fans was Ben Hunter from Port Charlotte, visiting with his two daughters and his dad.

“Last year wasn’t good,” Hunter explained. “We didn’t get to see the Rays. I didn’t want to go to Orlando to see them. We went up to see the Orioles in Sarasota but glad to see our home team back.”

17 months ago, Charlotte Sports Park was damaged from the wrath of Hurricane Ian. But on Saturday, it was time to play ball in Charlotte County.

“I think the Rays bring a big presence to the community here,” Hunter said. They’ve been here for a while now and people enjoy them. I mean a lot of people come to see these guys.”

From the parking lot to the stands, fans showed up in droves for the Rays matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

“We actually said on the way here it’s so nice to be back.,” Dina Marfizo said. “It’s great that they’re back here.”

“Hope springs eternal when spring training is around,” Jack Tinker said. “You know slates all clean. Anything can happen.

“There’s something distinct about coming out to Charlotte Sports Park as opposed to Tropicana Field,” Katherine Tinker, Jack’s sister, explained. “Where going to games there it felt like one more game in the regular season. There’s something distinct here.”

For the Hunter family, these games are the perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

“I like baseball,” Hunter said. “Trying to get my girls into it. They like to come for the food and walk around. Me? I like to meet the players. We come for batting practice, we get balls we get autographs.”

And most of all, being together as a family.

Members of the Charlotte County Commission threw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Atlanta Braves beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Saturday.