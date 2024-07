A pile of rubble is all that remains at an iconic spot on Fort Myers Beach.

The Dolphin Inn once drew tourists from all over the country and worldwide to southwest Florida.

Now, almost two years later, this land is up for grabs.

This was the Dolphin Inn resort, an island staple that’s being cleared off the property it’s sat on for decades.

Built in 1966, the demolition company says the resort took on damage during Ian that made it unrepairable.

“We walked through beforehand, and it looked like, you know, just a tsunami, technically, a hurricane obviously, came through, and it actually just wiped out the entire floor of the first and second floor,” said Taylon Gordon with Remove It Pros Demolition. “It was all undermined. You could literally walk under the building. Or you could walk into one of the rooms and actually just go right through the floor. “

A video from the demolition company’s YouTube channel shows just that.

“We took down the dolphin inn this weekend,” said the man in the video. “We started, I would say, about a week and a half ago. We will keep these doors, but if you look inside, everything’s ruined.”

Clearing out a property like this isn’t cheap.

“More than, let’s say, between 100 and 150 grand to tear it down completely,” said Gordon.

But the land it’s on is listed for more than four million dollars.

While the buildings are gone, what is left of the resort’s sign is still standing, along with a pile of mattresses and the dock. While partially intact, some boats still have to be taken out.