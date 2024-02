WINK Viewer sends picture of plane crash scene. CREDIT: MIKE HUDSON

At the beginning of the Naples Airport Authority’s monthly board meeting, Chair Rick Ruppert read a statement on behalf of the commissioners and asked for a moment of silence.

On Thursday, the NAA shared its condolences to the families of Capt. Edward Daniel Murphy of Oakland Park and Second in Command Frederick Hofmann of Pompano Beach, who perished in the tragic plane crash on Feb. 9 on Interstate 75 near Naples.

They also recognized crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans of Jupiter. Their collective, decisive actions likely saved the lives of the two passengers and many more on the ground.

They said they are grateful for the air traffic controllers and first responders who acted promptly when the pilots reported an emergency. First responders on the scene of the plane crash on I-75. CREDIT: WINK News.

They recognized the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Collier EMS, City of Marco Island Fire Rescue, Greater Naples Fire Rescue District, Naples Airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighters in partnership with the City of Naples Fire Department and North Collier Fire Rescue District, who were the local agencies that arrived almost immediately on the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues investigating the crash, and the NAA said it stands ready to assist if needed.

The NAA believes the crash was the first accident by a jet aircraft using the Naples Airport resulting in fatalities in its 80-year history.