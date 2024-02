A motorcyclist has been arrested after the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the rider tried to flee from them.

On Saturday, CCSO patrol units first attempted to stop a motorcyclist as they pulled into a parking lot off of U.S. 41 East.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the rider then took off, and an aviation unit caught the motorcyclist reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

CCSO deputies were able to take the suspect, identified as 26-year-old German Flores-Marreo, into custody, as he approached Vanderbilt Road from Vineyards Boulevard.

Flores-Marreo is charged with reckless driving, racing, operating a motorcycle without a license and fleeing from police.

If you see reckless driving on the road, CCSO asks that you report it to the ZOOM Traffic Hotline at 239-530-9666.