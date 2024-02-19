Married Lee County couple arrested for beastiality; 4 animals seized

John and Samantha White. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a married couple for beastiality and filming pornographic images of a person and an animal in sexual activity.

LCSO deputies arrested John, 29, and Samantha White, 26, on Thursday after, they said, the two were engaging in sexual activity with several household pets.

Upon inspection of their home, deputies said they discovered that John had video recordings of Samantha performing sexual acts on the family dog.

“I am disgusted by the actions of these two North Fort Myers residents. I will not tolerate any kind of abuse in Lee County,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno, in a Facebook post announcing the arrests. “I stand by my guarantee to protect those who cannot protect themselves and put criminals behind bars.”

LCSO maintains a database of those convicted of abuse of animals in the county.

Following the arrest of the Whites, the Lee County Domestic Animal Services seized four dogs from the home and evaluated the animals for injuries.

LCDAS confirmed that the animals are safe and have been transferred.