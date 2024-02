Ashley Williams (Left), Martell Mcclain (Right) Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A woman from Arcadia and a man from Fort Myers have been arrested for allegedly possessing fentanyl inside of a stolen vehicle.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on Tuesday, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance at the 1400 block of Southeast Sixth Avenue.

Officers noticed several people inside a gray BMW and reported a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the car.

They ran the plate and confirmed it was stolen from Fort Myers.

Officers detained the driver, 30-year-old Ashley Williams, and found a small clear bag with a white powdery substance in plain view on the driver-side door handle.

This later field-tested positive for fentanyl.

Williams was also found in possession of fentanyl inside a cigar wrap within her phone case.

The passenger, 32-year-old Martell McClain, was also detained.

Officers found a small white baggie that field-tested positive for fentanyl underneath where McClain was sitting.

The center console contained a scale and a grey plastic snorting device.

Also located in the vehicle was a blue beanie in the glovebox directly in front of Martell. The contents inside the blue beanie positively field-tested for several different forms of fentanyl, crack cocaine and one suspected synthetic testosterone bottle.

Williams is being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

McClain is being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in fentanyl.