Rachel Robinson mugshot. CREDIT: LEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A Fort Myers woman is facing felony and misdemeanor charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, after police said she shot a man in the back.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, authorities were sent to the Fort Myers scene of an alleged assault, leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Rachel Robinson on Thursday.

When police got to the scene, they found the victim lying on the ground, with a pool of blood surrounding him.

When police got out of the car, a man pointed at Robinson and yelled out, “She shot him.”

Officers detained Robinson and then conducted a pat-down search. Officers put Robinson in the back of the police car and, after taking her bag, put that in the back of the car.

The officer noticed a handgun handle inside of the unzipped bag.

While checking on the victim, police found an entry and exit wound and determined he was shot in the back.

He was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center for treatment.