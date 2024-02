The Greater Naples Fire Rescue responded to an East Naples Middle School fire early Thursday.

Smoke was seen emanating from the roof of the front office building located at 4100 Estey Avenue at around 2:17 a.m.

Firefighters reported to have seen heavy smoke filling up the front office.

Crews had to cut an opening from the roof of the building to tackle the fire.

School administrators canceled classes for students due to the fire.

In a mass email to parents, administrators wrote that the blaze was contained in just one campus area.

The email concluded by stating that a decision to allow students back into the building will be decided by 6 p.m., on Thursday.

The extent of the building damages has yet to be determined.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.