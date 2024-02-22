Naples City Council approves two donated K-9s

Donated K-9s. CREDIT: Naples Police Department.

The Naples City Council approved the Naples Police Department’s request to reactivate the police department’s K-9 Unit and accept two donated dogs to be part of their unit.

“It’s very exciting. The Naples PD K-9 program started over 50 years ago, and we’re excited to continue that program,” said Naples Police Lt. Bryan McGinn in an earlier interview with WINK News.

The dogs are a golden retriever named Max from Golden PAWS Assistance Dogs and a black Labrador named Tessa from Apex K9 USA.

Max, handled by Master Officer Jeff Perry, is going to be trained for crisis care, comforting children and adults who are victims.

“Those dogs really help tremendously in just bringing people’s anxieties and stress levels down, and ultimately, it opens up another partnership with us in the community,” said McGinn.

Tessa, handled by Master Officer Ty Fortune, is going to be trained in explosives and firearms detection.

WINK News spoke on the phone with James Newbern, owner of Apex K9 USA.

“Tessa is going to be trained for gun detection and explosives,” said Newbern. “She’ll be able to do safety sweeps for any large events or gatherings at the Naples Police Department. She’ll be able to, you know, alert on any firearms, any explosive material, anything that can be possibly made into, you know, a bomb or anything like that.”