The Naples Police Department is looking for a few good recruits, and Police Lt. Bryan McGinn told WINK News they already have two in mind.

“It’s very exciting. The Naples PD K-9 program started over 50 years ago, and we’re excited to continue that program,” said McGinn.

They might be a little hairy and drool more than most, but the department thinks they are up for the job.

“The bond between the handler and the canine themselves, it really makes an amazing teamwork environment,” McGinn added, “and then just what you can accomplish, they’re a force multiplier, for sure. You know, their skill sets are just not things that we can do without them.

This week, Naples PD will ask the city council if they can accept two donated canines: a golden retriever from Golden Paws, and a black lab named Tesla from Apex K9 USA.

“That will allow us to provide even more services to our community, in assisting things to make sure buildings and schools and events are safe,” McGinn said.

WINK News spoke on the phone with James Newbern, owner of Apex K9 USA.

“Tesla is going to be trained for gun detection and explosives,” said Newbern. “She’ll be able to do safety sweeps for any large events or gatherings at the Naples Police Department. She’ll be able to, you know, alert on any firearms, any explosive material, anything that can be possibly made into, you know, a bomb or anything like that.”

If approved, the black lab will work for the explosives detection department, and the golden retriever will work in crisis care, comforting children and adults who are victims.

“Those dogs really help tremendously in just bringing people’s anxieties and stress levels down, and ultimately, it opens up another partnership with us in the community,” said McGinn.

Naples police said once the city council approves the request, the handlers will start training with the dogs so they can get used to each other and work together as a team.