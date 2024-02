Koreshan State Park view. CREDIT: KORESHAN STATE PARK

A local fire department says to expect smoky skies in areas of Lee County around a state park due to a prescribed burn.

According to Estero Fire Rescue, a prescribed burn was set at Koreshan State Park on Thursday.

If you’re driving through the area, be aware of potentially heavy smoke in the area.

The state park, located at 3800 Corkscrew Road in Estero, is 135 acres in size.