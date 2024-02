“We will see an ample amount of sunshine and warm temperatures reaching the mid-70s by this afternoon,” said The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

“Thanks to the cold front late Friday, dewpoints and temperatures will be on the cooler side the next couple of mornings. Expect 40s and 50s across the area,” added Kreidler.

The winds won’t be as breezy as they were on Saturday, but we can expect a nice breeze at times with winds out of the northwest.

As we head into the work week, after the chilly start, we will warm up nicely into the upper 70s. Our drier pattern continues due to high-pressure overhead.

Towards the end of the week, we will see more clouds come into play, but still low rain chances.

“By next weekend, we enter a more unsettled weather pattern and could see isolated showers come into play,” explained Kreidler.