A $331-million project that focuses on consolidating and streamlining security checkpoints, adding additional seating, and more than 117,000 square feet of new walkways and concession spaces to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) is now facing delays. RSW Expansion (LCPA) RSW Expansion (LCPA) RSW Expansion (LCPA) RSW Expansion (LCPA)

At the Airports Special Management committee meeting on Feb. 20, it was announced that the RSW expansion project was behind schedule because of “design-related issues,” and the current plan was to address those issues and work to get back on schedule and recover as much time as possible.

“It was supposed to be done in October of 2024. Substantial completion. That was the contractual date, but based on the delays we’ve experienced and the issues we’re trying to resolve, it’s probably going to be at least a year delay,” said Emily Underhill, the Deputy Executive Director of Development for the Lee County Port Authority.

According to leaders with the Port Authority, plans for the project include consolidating the Transportation Security Administration checkpoints into a new 16-lane configuration and providing additional seating, concession spaces, and a business lounge. In total, more than 164,000 square feet of space will be remodeled, and 117,000 square feet of new walkways and concession space will be added to the airport terminal. RSW Expansion (LCPA) RSW Expansion (LCPA) RSW Expansion (LCPA) RSW Expansion (LCPA)

It was also stated during the meeting on February 20 that there are delays because of challenges on the project as a result of the construction manager and firm.

“The project and some of the challenges have been a result of the CMGC,” said Ben Siegel, the Executive Director of the Lee County Port Authority. “As Emily alluded to, that’s the construction manager and construction firm. From the very beginning of the project, there have been some challenges that took place. We’ve been looking to look at recovery schedules and some of those things, but as Emily alluded to, we’ve been dealing with some of the design issues that we’re currently working through with the design firm.”

Scott Cameron, a member of the Airports Special Management Committee, asked if the delays were a result of the committee members, but Robert Holborn, the Assistant County Attorney, stopped Siegel from answering that question.

“I would just be careful where we go with this at this point because, as you alluded to, there is potential litigation within these contracts. So, I think maybe at this point might be a little better for the county attorney’s office, who’s recently been brought in on this, to be able to fully review this, and then we can brief the committee on this,” Holborn said.

WINK News reached out to the communications manager for the Lee County Port Authority to see if Seigel or someone else knowledgeable about the project could speak with us, and were told no one was available.