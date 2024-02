Deadly crash. CREDIT: WINK News

A recent study from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows Florida drivers are leading the nation in deadly crash statistics.

According to the report from the NHTSA, with a total of 21,948 instances, Florida led the nation in deadly crashes with speed recorded. A tanker truck lays on its side next to a crushed sedan after a fatal rollover crash at Lee Boulevard and Westgate Boulevard in Lehigh Acres, Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Credit: WINK News

Florida accounted for nearly 20% of the 108,507 total number of fatal crashes with speed recorded in the country.

Florida had more than double the amount of North Carolina, which was third in the country, with 10,443.

Florida also led the country in deadly crashes while traveling 80 mph or higher, with 1,020.

Florida accounted for nearly 13% of the 7,930 total instances of deadly crashes while traveling 80+ mph.

Florida was second in the nation in fatal crashes of over 100 mph or higher, with 271.

Crash along Palm Beach Boulevard (CREDIT: WINK News)

The state that led the nation in the category was North Carolina, with 284. California was just behind Florida, ranking third in the country with 264 total.

It’s noteworthy that the total percentage of vehicles in fatal crashes that were traveling 80 mph and 100 mph in Florida was 4.65% and 1.23%, respectively. That means that the clear majority of the total number of fatal crashes happened under those speeds.

