Florida Highway Patrol. CREDIT: WINK News

A deadly crash between semi trucks has shut down southbound traffic on Interstate 75 near mile marker 139, just outside of Fort Myers.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, dispatch responded to the deadly crash just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

One person died, according to FHP.

The highway has been shut down southbound in the area as crews work the scene.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.