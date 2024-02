Four people have died on Palm Beach Boulevard in the last three months.

Most recently, a fatal hit-and-run crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday near Veronica Shoemaker Blvd.

People who work at businesses on this road know the dangers.

“It’s not a safe road because every time we see a lot of people crossing the street, go to the post office coming from there,” said Briseida Sanchez, who works at Maxx Foods. “A lot of people go from one side to the other side, mainly here.”

“I think it’s a little dangerous,” said Jordan Moody, Manager of Futral’s Feed store. “I think a lot of people speed, and then you just have a lot of people that are crossing the road, both north and south. They end up in the median for a little bit, and they jump across and run to the other side, so there’s a lot of walkers.”

People we spoke with were crying out for help in this area.

“We need something to be put here because a lot of people gonna get hit over one over and everything,” Sanchez said.

But now there is a plan in the works to improve the road.

The Florida Department Of Transportation told WINK News there is a safety project in that area on Sr-80 from Veronica Shoemaker Blvd to Kingston Dr.

The project will upgrade six existing mid-block crosswalks to include pedestrian hybrid beacons, clear markings on the street, and new signs.

Similar to the pedestrian hybrid beacons installed last year on U.S. 41 in Fort Myers.

Construction is expected to start in the winter of 2024.