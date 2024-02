Credit: WINK

One person is dead after a hit-and-run occurred on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, at least one driver struck a pedestrian who died at the intersection of Palm Beach and Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard, around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

FMPD reported that two vehicles were potentially involved in the crash and both left the scene after hitting the pedestrian.

FMPD has issued a search for a white pickup truck and a maroon SUV; however, officers are unsure of the make and model of both vehicles.

The identity of the hit-and-run victim has yet to be released.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.