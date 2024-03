Justin “J2” Armstrong was six-years-old when he started playing basketball. Now 11, he’s one of Florida’s top players in the class of 2031.

“Seeing these super great guys like Michael Jordan or Kobe on TV and their highlight reels dunking and doing all these things, I just wanted to be like that from an early age,” J2 said.

J2’s father, Justin Armstrong, played Division I basketball and thinks it’s important for athletes to be involved in something other than their sport to benefit their mental health.

“He’s not just a basketball player,” Armstrong said. “He spends a lot of time playing basketball, but there’s so much more to him than just what he does on the court. I want him to know that and instill that in him at an early age.”

That’s why the two set out to get him involved with something outside of basketball.

Now he’s sponsored by Everglades Fishing Company, making him Collier County’s first elementary athlete with a name image and likeness deal.

EFC’s owner Jimmy Wheeler saw an upcoming athlete, who loves to fish as an ideal way to reach a new audience with his message.

“It’s my job as an influencer and business owner to grab as many other eyes and ears as I possibly can to have that discussion on water quality and water issues,” Wheeler said.

The Armstrong’s hope J2’s involvement on the court and in the water serve as a reminder to other kids that they are more than just athletes.

When the fifth grader isn’t practicing with his dad he’s traveling the country with his Hoop Dynasty team or working on his own design for EFC socks.