After the Fort Myers Charter Review Advisory Board recommended 13 proposed changes to the city charter for City Council consideration, Council scrapped all but a handful of the proposals it will consider moving forward to referendum on the general election ballot.

After going through each proposed change during a workshop Feb. 26, Council moved forward with three consecutive four-year term limits for the mayor and City Council members, a 12-month residency requirement for elective officers of the city and allowing the city manager to procure and contract services.

Additionally, a small change to the language regarding investigation of departments was moved forward for further consideration, along with the mayor and Council’s compensation increases to be tied to the cost of living increases the city’s general employees receive.

