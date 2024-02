Sanibel Captiva Community Bank is hosting a blood drive with Lee Health at the bank’s Bridge Branch in Fort Myers.

Lee Health is seeking blood donations to help replenish supply levels on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at 9311 College Parkway.

According to Lee Health, current blood supplies are critically low, and Lee Health’s blood centers urgently need donors.

They said blood and blood products are not only used in trauma centers but also to treat cancer patients, premature babies, anemia and a variety of other conditions.

Lee Health’s blood centers need approximately 800 units of blood per week.