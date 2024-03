FILE – Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Creston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

On Friday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the social media bill that aimed to keep children under 16 years old off of social media.

DeSantis had stated previously that he was close to an alternative to the bill.

“A parent, you know, has the right to opt in if they think, because as much as I think it’s harmful to have people on these social media platforms for five or six hours a day, that a parent can supervise a kid to use it more sparingly,” said DeSantis.

The possible alternatives are not precisely known, just that DeSantis and House Speaker Paul Renner are discussing and working together on the bill.

DeSantis has raised questions about the bill’s constitutionality and whether it oversteps on parents’ rights.

