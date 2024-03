For 16 years, Pedro Canas worked as a Collier County paramedic, then a paramedic and firefighter.

Back in December 2022, Cana’s life was turned upside down when doctors discovered a tumor in his kidney. They were able to remove the tumor, but the infection spread to his lungs.

After a long fight, Canas has beaten his illness, and now he’s back doing what he loves: serving his community.

“It gives me purpose,” said Canas, “Even though it could have been the cause of what happened. I love what I do.”

A few months after his illness, Canas’ world was shaken up again when the county he dedicated his life to said he was ineligible for cancer benefits.

According to the county, Canas was not considered a full-time firefighter because he also served as a paramedic.

But in October of last year, Canas received a check for $25,000.

Canas said that with the help of his union and WINK News, management finally agreed to help him out.

“It was kind of a struggle to get that check,” said Canas, “We had to go through the Union and many other places. Then, finally, you guys helped a lot by putting the news out there. It did help. The management in my company, they finally agreed.”

Canas’ wife, Gabriela, said she’s thankful to finally hear some good news since things haven’t been easy for them. Canas also said he’s thankful for everyone who supported him along the way.

“Happy, just happy. Happy with the progress and happy with everything,” said Gabriela.

He has been working as a paramedic since he returned to work, but he plans on rejoining the fire side of his career this summer.