MGN

The City of Fort Myers is moving forward with its largest paving project.

More than 23 miles of roadway will be repaved thanks to the City Council approval of more than $7.6 million to make this project possible.

This project will close several roads while crews work.

Here is a list of the affected streets:

Brown Street

Commerce Lakes Drive

Cortez Boulevard

Cranford Avenue

Demery Circle

Economy Street

Edgewood Avenue

Lillie Street

Live Oak Lane

Markland Avenue

Marsh Avenue

Meadow View Circle

Polk Street

Prince Street

Princess Street

San Pablo

Velasco Street

Vesper Drive

Forum Boulevard

Marsh Avenue

Veronica S. Shoemaker Boulevard

In a statement released by the City of Fort Myers, officials expressed excitement about strengthening the city’s infrastructure and its continuous commitment to providing safer roadways and smoother driving experiences for motorists.

The City of Fort Myers has not yet released a date for when the construction project will begin.