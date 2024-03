More than two dozen authors will attend the Southwest Florida Reading Festival, which is set to begin on Saturday.

Jeffery Deaver, an international number-one, best-selling author whose book inspired the hit CBS television show “Tracker,” will attend the event.

WINK News anchors Corey Lazar and Taylor Petras interviewed Melissa Baker, the event coordinator of the reading festival, along with Deaver to discuss how his book has impacted millions of viewers.

The free reading festival will begin at 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. at the Fort Myers Regional Library Campus in downtown Fort Myers.

WINK News will be a media sponsor of the event.

For more information regarding the event, click here.

Watch the full interview above.