Credit: WINK

A semi-truck has crashed into power lines on US-41 in North Fort Myers, causing temporary power outages for nearby Lee County residents.

The crash was reported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at around 5:45 a.m. on Monday at the northbound lanes of US-41 near Lakeville Drive.

The Lee County Electric Company reported nearly 1,200 electrical outages, but the affected customers were restored at 6:20 a.m.

The truck was transporting trash from Miami to a nearby recycling facility drop-off.

The contents of the truck had spilled post-impact.

An excavator was transported to the scene to help clear up the debris, along with sand to help prevent the refuse from spreading into the water nearby.

WINK News spoke with the truck driver, who admitted to falling asleep while controlling the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.