WINK News Meteorologist Nash Rhodes is tracking high temperatures throughout Southwest Florida with a potential for showers for your Monday afternoon.

Here’s what to expect for your Monday:

To start Monday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a steady increase throughout, capping around the lower 80s.

Scattered rain and storms are anticipated after lunchtime; however, severe weather is not expected.

If they can dodge any showers and thunderstorms, boaters will have pleasant conditions on the water.

Rain chances will continue to hang over Southwest Florida through Wednesday, which will bring the largest rain chances for the week.

Currently, all of Southwest Florida is under a 1/5 severe weather outlook on Wednesday for storms capable of producing damaging straight-line winds.

