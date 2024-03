Person logging onto Facebook. File photo: CBS

Facebook and Instagram are experiencing mass outages, locking out thousands of accounts.

According to downdetector.com, nearly 500,000 outages were reported at around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

It remains unknown what caused the outages or when the social media sites will restore access to users.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.