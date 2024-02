Crews at the scene of a watermain break in Fort Myers. CREDIT: WINK News

A 24-inch water line on Treeline Avenue has been repaired after a break in it affected nearly 22,000 residents.

The water main break happened Wednesday morning, and northbound lanes on Treeline had been closed during repairs but one lane has now reopened.

The staff has started working on the restoration and cleaning in hopes of opening the work on the second northbound lane.

The city said about 22,000 residents have been affected by this water main break. As a result of the break, 800,000 gallons of water were lost.

A boil water notice is currently in effect and applies to all residences and businesses in the vicinity of Treeline Avenue and Forum Boulevard to Daniels Parkway, Including:

Forum

Promenade East and West

The Colonnades

Cypress Legends

Colonial Country Club

Treeline Elementary

Pelican Preserve Botanica Lakes

Bridgetown

Marina Bay

Arborwood

Somerset At The Plantation

Legacy Gateway

The city will continue to test the water and will notify the community.