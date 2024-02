Crews at the scene of a watermain break in Fort Myers. CREDIT: WINK News

The precautionary boil water notice for Fort Myers has been rescindedafter a water main break affected nearly 22,000 residents.

On Wednesday, a water main break happened on Treeline Avenue, shutting down the northbound lanes for repairs.

The following day, crews repaired the break and reopened one lane northbound lane on Treeline before the city issued a boil water notice.

On Monday, the city announced that the precautionary boil water notice had been rescinded.

The boil water notice has been lifted for the entire Subdivision of: