A group of men went door to door to fight domestic violence and human trafficking here in our community.

On Tuesday, the Gentlemen Against Domestic Violence went up and down the streets of Collier County in an effort to better educate people about the resources for domestic violence survivors.

The areas the GADV canvassed on Tuesday were selected in collaboration with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The over 60 men who participated in the Take a Stand Walk Against Domestic Violence were spread out all throughout Collier County in several neighborhoods like Golden Gate, Immokalee and East Naples.

They not only provided resources but, more importantly, spread awareness and made a difference in these communities.

“What we find is so many people aren’t aware of the amount of domestic abuse that exists in this community,” said Lloyd Betts, GADV advocate.

A group of over 60 men of all ages and backgrounds came together for the 5th annual Take a Stand Against Domestic Violence event in Collier County.

Domestic violence and human trafficking are critical issues in Collier County.

In 2022, Naples Police responded to over 1,600 hundred domestic violence calls.

“For men to be able to come out and spread this awareness, it shows that we actually care,” said Jordan Davenport, GADV advocate. “Men are typically considered the ones who are the abusers, but it’s not just men who are the abusers. Women are their abusers. Children will be being abused. This is plenty of people, right? So I feel like we, us being here and spreading this awareness in the community is super, super important.”

About 2,000 pamphlets were put on several doors throughout Collier County.

To learn more about how you can join in on this initiative to spread awareness of domestic violence, click here.