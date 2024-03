Sprouts Farmers Market opened its 20,000-square-foot store March 4 in the Murdock Carousel shopping mall in Port Charlotte.

Located between Havertys Furniture and Earth Origins Market, Sprouts saw a steady stream of shoppers who left the store with their reusable bags laden with a variety of products, many of them organic.

Besides produce, meats, cheeses, beverages, wines and seafood, Sprouts sells its own brand and foods to go, reminiscent of Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods Market stores.

