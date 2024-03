Hammond Stadium maybe “Twins Territory,” but Fort Myers is Tommy’s territory. Minnesota Twins third base coach Tommy Watkins, appropriately nicknamed “The Mayor,” is back home for Spring Training.

“It’s always good being back,” Watkins said. “Good to see my family for sure. You know grocery store restaurants always run into somebody I know.”

The Lee Health Sports Complex might as well be Watkins’ home. He’s been part of the organization for over 25 years. He spent numerous springs here working out with the Twins as a player, even playing for the Fort Myers Miracle. Now, he’s getting ready for his sixth season as a Twins base coach.

“It’s definitely a rush,” Watkins explained. When I send somebody home, close play at the plate. But it’s fun. You feel like you’re part of the game and you can help the team win

Watkins knew when he was done playing, he was going to be a coach. He got an early taste of that whenever he returned to his alma mater, Riverdale High School, to give advice to the Raiders players.

“I think that kind of helped me, you know, want to go on that path and coach and when I got done playing,” Watkins said.

Watkins’ high school coach, Bob Pringle, said Watkins’ strength was his mind.

“He wasn’t the fastest guy,” Pringle explained. “He wasn’t the biggest strongest but he knew where to take the right steps to give him the advantage. Reading batters knowing what pitchers and patterns they were in. Just baseball things that made him above everybody else.”

Those smarts, along with his infectious personality, attracted the attention of scouts. One even predicted Watkins’ future.

“The scout said this kid is going to get drafted because of the way he is,” Pringle recalled. “I want my name attached to him. And he told me after that this kid has a chance to be a big league coach one day.”

Watkins’ legacy lives on at Riverdale. He’s the namesake for the team’s highest honor, The Tommy Watkins Award. In the clubhouse, a plaque of the award winners says, “for the love of the game.”

That love of the game has kept Watkins in the game. When he was asked if he aspires to be a big league manager, Watkins responded, “I would like to one day, but I want to be good at this, coaching third base. And you know, when the time is right to move up, hopefully I’m be ready, you know, but I just want to be good at what I’m doing right now. And hopefully down the road get the opportunity to do bigger things.”