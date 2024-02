The boys are back in town and so are the fans. The Boston Red Sox had their full Spring Training roster on the back fields at JetBlue Park Monday morning for full squad workouts.

“This is the best place to watch the guys come get loose and get excited for the new season,” Red Sox fan Rick Decar said.

Decar and his three daughters came down from Albany to do just that.

“They tolerate all my trips to Fenway and you know slowly have become Red Sox fans by association,” Decar explained. It’s really special to bring them down

Joe Tuscano came down from Massachusetts as he’s done for each Spring Training for 25 years. The games are fun, but he loves watching these workouts.

“You see a lot of guys especially with the early games that you’ll never see again,” Tuscano explained. I like to see the players the young players coming up.

Like the Red Sox fans, the Minnesota Twins fans got to see their team up close Monday. The tem hosted their open house at Lee Health Sports Complex. Whether it getting autographs or just watching them go through drills, that access is why Jessica Schumacher came here from Iowa.

“You’re just so close to the players,” Schumacher said. “And you get to see them. They interact with the fans, which is great.”

For Paul Castenir from Naples, seeing both the Sox and Twins at work with his son Luke, 11, is something to cherish.

“We do this every year,” Castenir explained. “Been doing this for seven eight years now and it’s just a blast.”