Tampa Bay Rays returning to Charlotte Sports Park for 2024 spring training

Good news for Tampa Bay Rays fans in Southwest Florida: The team is returning to Charlotte County for spring training in 2024.

The Rays are coming back to the Charlotte Sports Park, located at 2300 El Jobean Road, in February. The team had spring training at Walt Disney World Resort last season, using the former Atlanta Braves’ complex at the ESPN Wide World of Sports facility in Kissimmee, because of damage from Hurricane Ian.

Before the devastation left behind by Ian, the Rays had practiced at Charlotte Sports Park since 2009, around 80 miles south of their regular-season home of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Spring training kicks off for the Tampa Bay Rays on Feb. 24 with a game against the Atlanta Braves.

Watch the MLB website for future information on Rays tickets and game times.

