The Tampa Bay Rays are rounding third and coming home to Charlotte Sports Park.

The team had to relocate for spring training last year because of extensive Hurricane Ian damage here in Port Charlotte, but a year and several renovations later, the Rays will soon return for spring training 2024.

Ian caused significant damage to the entire facility including the main stadium and practice fields, batters eyes and backstops, bending the stadium lights and water damage to the clubhouse.

Charlotte County Community Services Director Tommy Scott recalls seeing the ballpark shortly after the storm.

“Parts of the roof that were off and wrapped around trees out throughout the parking lot, what were the light towers you could stand underneath and look up and they were bowed significantly,” Scott said. “It was so devastating to walk through it.”

More than a year later and $17 million in repairs they’re putting the final touches on restoring the ballpark to its former glory.

“What you’ve seen is a lot of just putting back what we had,” Scott said. “There have been some improvements, but they won’t be as outstanding to people I would assume. Our fans should walk in and expect the same stellar experience that they have always had here.”

Scott says the community is thrilled to have spring training back in Charlotte County.

“Everything from our little kids playing Little League baseball, all the way up through our partners here and Major League Baseball,” Scott said. “It is the backbone of what we do. It was hard to not have them here with us last year, but the results paid off so we’re super excited to have him back this year for sure.”

The Rays are excited to be back as well.

“It’s very exciting to be back,” Said Dan Moeller, Tampa Bay Rays Special Projects and Field Operations Director. “It feels like it’s been forever since we’ve been here, even though it’s only been one Spring, but it’s really great to be back in here.”

Last year the team split training between Orlando and Tampa. Moeller called it disruptive.

“Being in one place for the full six weeks will probably be really helpful for them to get settled in,” Moeller said.

The Rays start swinging for the fences on Feb. 24 in their first spring training game against the Atlanta Braves.