Fort Myers Beach bridge closure for Shrimp Festival Parade and 5K Run

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Photo via the Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival.

It’s a great beach day, but getting there will take some extra planning. The Matanzas Pass Bridge to Fort Myers Beach is closed until noon.

After a year off due to Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers Beach Lions Club Shrimp Festival is back.

The 5k Shrimp Run started at 9 a.m. The race starts and finishes from Doc Ford’s along Matanzas Bridge.

The annual Shrimp Festival Parade is directly after the run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The Matanzas Bridge will be closed for these two events.

The following events are also going on near Bayside Park on Fort Myers Beach Saturday:

  • Arts and Crafts Fair at 10 a.m.
  • Shrimp Crawl at 10 a.m.
  • Queens Pageant 1 to 2 p.m.

Sunday:

  • Arts and Crafts Fair, starting at 10 a.m.
  • Shrimp Crawl, starting at 10 a.m.
  • Blessing of the Fleet 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; this is being held at the Erickson and Jenson Docks
  • Shrimp Eating Contact 2 p.m.
  • Shrimp Festival Closing Ceremony 4 to 7 p.m.

