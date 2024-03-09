LCSO: Missing North Fort Myers teen has been found

Phoenix Adams, 16, goes missing in North Fort Myers. CREDIT: LCSO

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s office, the missing teenager, Phoenix Adams has been located and is safe.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Adams was last seen on Jan. 26, wearing jean shorts, a black hoodie with red and white Air Jordan shoes. The missing teenager from North Fort Myers, Phoenix Adams, has been located. She is safe. Our investigation continues. — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) March 9, 2024

Adams was last seen in the area around Moody Road in North Fort Myers.

LCSO said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information related to the investigation contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.