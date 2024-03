Charlotte County commissioners will discuss updating a master plan for the Burnt Store Road corridor, which has experienced increased development over the last several years, at a March 19 workshop.

The 2005 master plan for the corridor was created at a time when there was a sparse population along the roadway.

Burnt Store Corridor Coalition represents more than 11,000 residents. Coalition Chairman John Fleming has been meeting with government officials at the local and state levels, seeking support to make changes along Burnt Store Road to solve several problems.

