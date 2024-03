If you’re near the Edison Bridge, you may notice smoke in the air from a prescribed burn on Legacy Island in Fort Myers.

The City of Fort Myers confirmed on Monday that there is a controlled burn happening in the area.

The city plans to build walking trails, a dock with four slips, an observation platform and a beach on Legacy Island, also known as Clint’s Island or Rat Island.

Hurricane Ian also damaged Legacy Marina considerably, but the marina, known as a boat graveyard since the storm, has been cleaned up.

It has not been said when the burn is expected to end.