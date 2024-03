An important fundraiser is getting back on par. The Sanibel School is raising money for its STEM program.

For the first time since Hurricane Ian, the program is returning to the Sanctuary Golf Course.

What does it take to inspire students to create with their hands and minds?

“We have robotics that students work on, we have some STEAM corner technologies that students use for art-related projects,” said Paul Warren, a STEM teacher at the Sanibel School, referring to an extra letter on the acronym, which stands for Art. “We have 3D printing, we have a Cricket machine.”

The Sanibel School STEM program may only be five years old, but it’s already making a difference.

“I love to see them try something new, where they find something that’s interesting to them,” said Warren.

But keeping things interesting takes money. The Sanibel School relies on the Blue Ribbon Classic at the Sanctuary Golf Club to raise the needed cash, and the fundraiser is back after Hurricane Ian forced a postponement in 2023.

“The success of this golf outing is directly related to the continuation of the STEM program,” said Kate Shaffer, the president of the Sanibel School Fund.

With each putt, the community hopes everyone sees Sanibel is on the way back.

“It’s such a unique and special place, so it’s thrilling to see the progress that’s been made in the last 18 months and to be a part of it,” said Shaffer.

And who knows? These kids with a passion for science may find new ways to protect the island from the next hurricane.

The golf tournament is set for May 11 at the Sanctuary Golf Club.